e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.93.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $204.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

