Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after buying an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,203,000 after buying an additional 168,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,258,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after buying an additional 168,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $95.38 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

