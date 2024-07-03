Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
EVV opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
