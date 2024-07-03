Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

EVV opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 877,821 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 843,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,001 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 757,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 727,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 691,372 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

