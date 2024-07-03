Edward Rimmer Acquires 22,482 Shares of Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) insider Edward Rimmer bought 22,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,667.26 ($12,227.75).

Time Finance Stock Up 4.4 %

TIME stock opened at GBX 44.90 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Time Finance plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45 ($0.57). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of £41.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.00 and a beta of 1.54.

About Time Finance

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

