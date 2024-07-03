Edward Rimmer Acquires 22,482 Shares of Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) insider Edward Rimmer bought 22,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,667.26 ($12,227.75).
Time Finance Stock Up 4.4 %
TIME stock opened at GBX 44.90 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Time Finance plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45 ($0.57). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of £41.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.00 and a beta of 1.54.
About Time Finance
