Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 177,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 169,746 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 237,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,849 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EW opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

