Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down to $92.37

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.37, but opened at $90.30. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $92.72, with a volume of 506,856 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,849 shares of company stock worth $10,579,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.