Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.52

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.52 and traded as high as C$20.26. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$20.26, with a volume of 232,922 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.48.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.52.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total transaction of C$64,633.74. In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total transaction of C$64,633.74. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total value of C$251,733.52. Insiders have sold 304,292 shares of company stock worth $6,057,269 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

