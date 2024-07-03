Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LLY. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $906.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.75 billion, a PE ratio of 133.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $818.06 and its 200-day moving average is $743.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $916.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,894 shares of company stock valued at $727,475,118. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.