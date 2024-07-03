Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDR. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $27.09.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,340,000 after buying an additional 454,790 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,439,000 after purchasing an additional 226,724 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,939,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.