Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

