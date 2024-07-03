Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Enghouse Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $28.34.
About Enghouse Systems
