ENI (NYSE:E) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:E opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. ENI has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 19.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 0.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 84,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

