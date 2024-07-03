Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
NYSE:E opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ENI has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
