EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

