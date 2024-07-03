EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
EQT AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47.
About EQT AB (publ)
