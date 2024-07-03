Evercore ISI Trims AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Target Price to $3,275.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZO. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,112.71.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,867.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,891.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2,866.94. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,552,000 after buying an additional 60,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.