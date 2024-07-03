Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

