Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,347 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 492.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $24.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

