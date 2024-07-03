Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MUB stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.