Exchange Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,568,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IBTO opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
