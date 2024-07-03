Exchange Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,568,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTO opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.