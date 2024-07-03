Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 979 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $201.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

