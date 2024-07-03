Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,763,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,806,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28. The company has a market cap of $906.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

