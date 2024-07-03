Exchange Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBHE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 679.5% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 97,291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares during the period.

BATS:IBHE opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

