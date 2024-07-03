Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 278,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FUTY opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.