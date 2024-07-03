eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,474,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,433,896.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $265,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $12,080.10.
- On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $276,250.00.
eXp World Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 2.34.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Institutional Trading of eXp World
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
