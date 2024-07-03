Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.12.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $122.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

