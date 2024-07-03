Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $10.46

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.20. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
