Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $10.46

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.20. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

