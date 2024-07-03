Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 142 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $269.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.41. The company has a market capitalization of $404.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.02 and its 200 day moving average is $251.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

