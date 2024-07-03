Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

