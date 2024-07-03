Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lennox International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $536.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $502.93 and a 200-day moving average of $472.74. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.11 and a 52-week high of $553.48.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

