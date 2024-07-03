Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 2,018 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

