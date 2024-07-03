Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 31,061 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

