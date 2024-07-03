Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 19.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 279.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 184.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,761,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,842. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMB Financial

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.