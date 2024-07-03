FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2,205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 41.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FI opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.27.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

