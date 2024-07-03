FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Invests $289,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.