FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Makes New $330,000 Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

