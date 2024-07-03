FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Makes New $360,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

