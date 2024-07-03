FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 157 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 96.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

DD stock opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Get Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.