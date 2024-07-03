Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 4,171 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.5% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.23 and a 200-day moving average of $186.57. The company has a market cap of $599.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $208.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

