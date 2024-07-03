Financial Analysis: BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) versus Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) and Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Viva Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $149,500.00 86.95 -$18.50 million ($2.31) -0.83 Viva Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viva Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48% Viva Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and Viva Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viva Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioRestorative Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 681.25%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than Viva Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Viva Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Viva Biotech

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides discovery biology services, include protein expression and purification, structural biology, hit discovery, bioassay, biomolecular interaction, and pharmacokinetics; chemistry services, such as medicinal and synthetic chemistry, analytical chemistry, purification preparation, and computer-aided drug design services, as well as offers chemical technology platforms; antibody drug research and development services, include antigen preparation, multi-species discovery, monoclonal antibodies, antibodies functional screening and identification, antibody engineering transformation, antibody characteristics, and antibody cell line engineering transformation, as well as offers technology platforms, such as hybridoma, phage and yeast display, mammalian display, VHH antibody technology, high throughput sequencing, computer-aided drug design, HDX-MS, crystal structure analysis of protein, and SPR technology; and PROTAC/molecular glue services. It also provides cell lines, crystal structures, GPCR proteins, antibodies, and proteins. In addition, the company offers contract development and manufacturing services for small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates; and trades in APIs, intermediates, and formulations, as well as equity for service. Further, it provides research service; laboratory rental services; and project management and bidding services, as well as sells compounds. Viva Biotech Holdings was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

