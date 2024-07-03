Financial Security Advisor Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $386.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.