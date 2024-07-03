Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

