Financial Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 350.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,306 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJH stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.