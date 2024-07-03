First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
NASDAQ FCCO opened at $16.61 on Monday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.43.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
