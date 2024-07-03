First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $16.61 on Monday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.43.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Community by 522.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 187,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

