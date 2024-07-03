First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 16.3% in June

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FSEA stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 64.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

