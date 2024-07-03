First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Position Increased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4,518.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 476,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 465,806 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 440,800 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,550,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after purchasing an additional 148,231 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

