Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,537 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

