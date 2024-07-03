Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of BDL stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.70.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flanigan’s Enterprises
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.