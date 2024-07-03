FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Buys 9,800 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 9,800 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $12,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,450,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,057.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 6,111 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $7,394.31.

On Monday, June 17th, Howard Dvorkin bought 6,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 5,500 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $6,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 20,467 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $23,537.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin bought 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $71,740.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,694.63.

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Dvorkin bought 52,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,777.64.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $3,921.96.

On Monday, May 20th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 17,814 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $20,664.24.

FPAY opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.33.

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

