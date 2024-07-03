Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342,950 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $66,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,238,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,717,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 110.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 383,724 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 154,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

