Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $156.63

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$156.63 and traded as high as C$166.41. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$163.03, with a volume of 409,324 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$188.82.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$166.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.63. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.487 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franco-Nevada

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$2,225,654.19. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

