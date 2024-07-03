Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.25

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 24725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3,934.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,277,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,745 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,781,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

